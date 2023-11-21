The second apprentice in a £209,000 training project for the Tamar Valley, has started as a business administration apprentice, thanks to the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Twenty-six year old Holly Roberts is the second of 20 apprentice, foundation and internship trainees who will work in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty as part of the training project led by the Tamara Scheme.
This apprenticeship is also funded by Tamar Valley AONB and Tamar Grow local as Holly will be learning on the job with both organisations.
Chris Harris, Tamara trainees project manager said: “We’re delighted to have Holly on board! The apprenticeship will last 18 months and in that time Holly will get some great experience working with the Tamara Scheme, Tamar Valley AONB and Tamar Grow Local.
“Her work will be really varied as she will get involved with a wide variety of projects from protecting the Valley’s heritage, supporting community events right through to supporting producers in the valley.”
Holly has spent all her life living in and around the Tamar Valley, so it’s a place she loves and knows well.
Holly said: “I have been given a fantastic opportunity to study a business administration apprenticeship at level three, learning and aiding in conserving this beautiful area and what it stands for!
“I will be spending half of each week with Tamar Valley AONB and half with Tamar Grow Local, learning all about the wonderful work these companies are doing for their community and the local area.
“With so many interesting projects currently in operation and many new and exciting ones just starting, I look forward to joining the team at such a poignant time.”
More than five apprenticeships will be made available as Tamara trainees over the next two years.
The Tamara trainees project aims to improve job prospects of those living in and around the Tamar Valley and to provide support for local businesses.
The project will provide a host of training opportunities, from apprenticeships to internships, for both the rural and urban populations and remove barriers which may have stopped some people from taking up training opportunities in the past.
The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme aims to create a brighter future for the Tamar Valley and its communities by working with farmers, landowners and communities to manage and enhance landscapes that are rich in wildlife, as well as cultural and historic heritage.
Projects will help improve access to special places and to promote ways for people to enjoy the landscape whilst improving their health, wellbeing and providing training opportunities.
With match-funding commitments from other partners, the total to be invested across the Tamar Valley landscape until 2025 will be £3.2-million.