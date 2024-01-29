TEAM members from the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team supported the police in the search of walkers who were lost on Bodmin Moor yesterday.
At 1.39pm on January 28 the search and rescue team received a call from Devon and Cornwall Police asking for assistance in the search.
As the team members made their way to the rendezvous point, the incident controller made contact with the missing walkers and ascertained their location.
A spokesperson from the search and rescue team said: "The walkers were able to be talked safely back to the car park where they were met by our team leader."