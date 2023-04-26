The Torpoint Sea Cadets have become national champions after winning gold at the National Drill Competition held at HMS Raleigh.
The cadets took part against competitors from across the country battling it out to become the best Continuity Drill Team in the UK.
Cadets from Torpoint Unit won the national trophy for their choreographed rifle drill display to music. The team had been practicing for four months on evenings and weekends to memorise and perfect their routine of over 200 orders which had to be conducted in accordance with Royal Navy ceremonial regulations.
The eight Torpoint cadets had previously won the county and regional finals before taking on the national competition last Saturday. They successfully managed to beat teams from hundreds of other Sea Cadet units across the country to win the national trophy.
The cup was presented to the team by former First Sea Lord (head of the Royal Navy) Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB ADC DL.
Able Cadet Kaie Baker from Looe said: “I still can’t believe that we’ve won. It makes the many hours of training and uniform preparation worth it.”
Able Cadet Ella Wills from Torpoint added: “The competition this year was tough. We’ve previously come very close to winning but didn’t quite clinch it, so I’m absolutely delighted with our achievement this year.”
The team’s trainer and Commanding Officer of Torpoint Sea Cadets, Lieutenant Rhys Tanner Royal Navy added: “These young people have shown values of self-discipline, commitment and relentless hard work over many months and hundreds of training hours. They are entirely deserving of their national trophy and are a credit to the local area”.
Torpoint Sea Cadets are currently recruiting 10 to 17 year olds. Contact [email protected] for more information.