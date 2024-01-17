“The call for peace has long been the Quaker call and Quakers nationally and internationally support a ceasefire as the first step towards peace. Locally, we want to express respect for Derek Thomas and George Eustice calling for a ceasefire and showing their leadership in this way. We appreciate that this has meant them searching their consciences deeply and recognizing that the story we have been given by some national media voices does not tell the full truth about the major escalation of violence in this region.