"The ministers responsible for overseeing the service weren't picking up on it at the time. I am pleased that a historic injustice looks on the verge of being rectified, but my heart goes out to the hundreds of Postmasters and Postmistresses across the country, including here in North Cornwall, who lost years of their lives to this utterly scandalous miscarriage of justice, and the representational damage that was done to them which they have lived with for years."