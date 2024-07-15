VISITORS poured in through the gates well into the afternoon as Liskeard’s Agricultural Show took place in baking sunshine.
Officially opened by 100-year-old show president Pauline Martin, the event in the livestock ring had begun with handlers as young as four leading their calves in for the first time.
The show is a ‘celebration of all that we are’, the Reverend Becca Bell had said, and around the showground it was proven true as all ages enjoyed the fun and the spectacle together.
“The agricultural community in East Cornwall produces some of the finest livestock in the country, and the people connected with agriculture set it apart from anywhere else,” said show chairman Colin Dymond.
“This event grows from year to year – everyone wants to come to the Liskeard Show.”
Laughter was in good supply around the fields with a musical sheep show, madcap terrier racing, and throwing yourself about inside giant balloons among the highlights.
The show has a serious side: traders and suppliers have a valuable chance to meet customers old and new. Those producing food for our plates have chosen a “lifestyle that never stops”, said farmer Anne Shute of Canworthy Water, and here they’re able to demostrate the pride taken in the hard work and care in rearing animals. None was prouder than eight-year-old William Halliday of Quethiock, winner of the Junior Beef Stockperson class. William has been learning about how to show with his neighbour Matt, whose South Devon calf King Billy helped him achieve first place.
There’s a lot to remember, said William.
“His feet have to be square and he’s always got to be looking at the judge, and you need to make sure you go the right way around the ring. If he needs encouraging I normally just stop for a second and give him a little tap, sometimes it’s best to leave him for a minute instead of tugging him.”
The Walters sisters, Ruby, 15, Evie, 12 and Lily, 10, of North Hill, had won a clutch of rosettes with their Ayrshires. Getting ready to show off your animals takes a lot of hard work and preparation, and the grooming continues right up to the last moment, explained Evie.
“These cows are good at producing milk and they’re known for their brown and white colour.
“We halter break them, so that bit by bit they have longer and get used to it. We clip them, so that it shows off their bodies, and we wash them.”
Older sister Ruby will start a course at Duchy College in September. “I’m hoping to learn everything that I can about agriculture, so that one day I can take on the family farm.”