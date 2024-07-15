The show has a serious side: traders and suppliers have a valuable chance to meet customers old and new. Those producing food for our plates have chosen a “lifestyle that never stops”, said farmer Anne Shute of Canworthy Water, and here they’re able to demostrate the pride taken in the hard work and care in rearing animals. None was prouder than eight-year-old William Halliday of Quethiock, winner of the Junior Beef Stockperson class. William has been learning about how to show with his neighbour Matt, whose South Devon calf King Billy helped him achieve first place.