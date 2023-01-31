Schools across Cornwall are set to be affected by upcoming teachers' strikes.
It is expected that there could be significant disruption across February and March, with 300,000 teachers and support staff across the UK balloted by the National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest education union.
The first day of action is set to take place, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1.
There is no obligation for unions to confirm until on the day whether staff at a particular school are going to take part in the strike. However, with the impact on the ability to provide lessons being uncertain, many schools have taken prior decisions as to whether they will open or not.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said there "comes a time when it's important to stand up for yourself". He said the ballot result was the "biggest union result since thresholds have come in". Most state school teachers in England and Wales had a 5% pay increase in 2022. But the NEU said this rise actually equates to a pay cut, because of high inflation rates.
