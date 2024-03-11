LOCAL RESIDENTS, school children and representatives helped to ‘fly a flag’ in Sparrow Park for Commonwealth Day earlier this month.
Councillors from Torpoint Town Council participated in the prestigious event accompanied by children from Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Nursery and Infant School as well as students' from Torpoint Community College.
The town crier, Mike Pearn MBE Freeman of Torpoint, representatives from the Royal British Legion Torpoint Branch and the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre also attended.
‘Fly a Flag’ for the Commonwealth is an occasion to acknowledge publicly and collectively the continuing aspiration of the Commonwealth to build on common traditions and uphold the shared values of democracy, inclusive development and respect for diversity.
Commonwealth Day 2024 centres around the theme 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’. The theme highlights how the 56 member countries must harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the 'Commonwealth Advantage' and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.
His Majesty King Charles III in his Commonwealth Day video message said: "The Commonwealth family is strongest when we are connected through friendship. As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires.
Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.
"The seventy-fifth anniversary of The Commonwealth is a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey that our unique family of free and independent nations has made since 1949."
Reading the Affirmation, 'pledging ourselves afresh to reiterating our commitment of the Commonwealth Charter, both as an expression of our ideals and aspirations, and as a framework for common action'.
Deputy town mayor Cllr Julie Martin raised the flag, with support from Isla, Owen, and Charlie from the towns' schools and said: "It was an honour today to deliver The Affirmation, inviting those present to join in with The Response. The Affirmation pledges the Commonwealth's shared values of peace, democracy and equality, Joining together in kinship, affinity and unity, celebrating the association's diversity."