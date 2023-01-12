A selection of Looe’s top business leaders, owners, and managers have come together to form a new voluntary group aiming to drive positive change in the town’s hospitality industry.
The Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme, created in partnership with Visit Looe and Looe Town Council, will facilitate supportive and collaborative networking to allow hospitality businesses to run more efficiently. Through the scheme, companies will be able to share best practice, attract, train, and retain the best business leaders and staff, irrespective of background and circumstance.
The Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme was an initial idea of Matt Way, General Manager of Tregoad Holiday Park, near Looe. Since being taken over by owners, Waterside Holiday Group in 2020, Tregoad Holiday Park has undergone substantial improvement works as part of a multi-million-pound phased redevelopment plan. As a result, the park has since celebrated numerous achievements including two consecutive years of award wins at the Cornwall Tourism Awards.
Matt Way commented: “Collaboration is key for the future success of Cornwall’s hospitality sector. We are fortunate to have a wealth of expertise and skills on our doorstep which we can bring together to strengthen our industry’s offering in Looe.
“We believe the Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme can provide ample support and inspiration to all hospitality businesses in the town. In time, we hope to expand our member base to create more knowledge sharing opportunities for the benefit of the whole sector.
“This is a truly exciting venture and I’m looking forward to progressing the scheme together with fellow industry professionals.”
Matt Way has been working closely with Looe Town Council Business Development Office Lucy George-Foster to develop the Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme.
Lucy George-Foster added: “This year has been an incredible journey working alongside various talented business leaders in Looe.
“Our strong network of strategic professionals share the same insight and knowledge to drive an inclusive advancement of hospitality, leisure, food, and activity, with one main goal — to deliver the best holiday experience possible all year round to visitors.”
Current members of the Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme also include Gemma Davenport from Waterside Holiday Group, Henry Joce from Tencreek, Lindsey and Chris Bailey-Lewis from the Portbyhan Hotel, Cath Coad and Stacey Turnbull from Original Cottages, part of Travel Chapter, Chris and Lisa Wild and Sarah Hughes from The Bay Talland and Kim Spencer from Secta.
For more information about the scheme, visit www.visitlooe.co.uk