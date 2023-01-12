The Looe Tourism Ambassador Scheme was an initial idea of Matt Way, General Manager of Tregoad Holiday Park, near Looe. Since being taken over by owners, Waterside Holiday Group in 2020, Tregoad Holiday Park has undergone substantial improvement works as part of a multi-million-pound phased redevelopment plan. As a result, the park has since celebrated numerous achievements including two consecutive years of award wins at the Cornwall Tourism Awards.