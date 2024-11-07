PLANS for this year’s remembrance services in Bodmin have been announced.
The events to remember those who gave their lives in conflict will take place on Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11.
A short service and wreath laying at the DCLI memorial at Bodmin Keep will kick start proceedings prior to an act of remembrance at Priory Park and a service at St Petroc’s Church.
On Monday, November 11, armistice day will be observed at Mount Folly.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council, on behalf of the Bodmin branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “This year’s service of remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 10.
“There will be a short service and wreath laying at the DCLI Memorial at Bodmin Keep from 9am.
“The act of remembrance will then commence from 9.45am at the War Memorial at Priory Park.
“Following this, the mayoral party, veterans and invited guests will then lead the procession to St Petroc’s Church for a service of Remembrance. Please note, due to numbers attending there will be limited seating within the church.
“Armistice Day will be observed on Monday, November 11, from 10.50am at Shire Hall, Mount Folly. All are welcome to attend.”