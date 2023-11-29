THIS weekend, a group of Santas riding bikes will ride from Ivybridge, through Saltash and Liskeard to the Little Harbour Children's Hospice in St Austell to raise money for the charity.
The Santas will set off this Saturday (December 2) at 12.15pm from Lee Mill Industrial Estate, they will arrive in Ivybridge at 12.30pm before heading off through Saltash at 1pm where they will have a 30 minute stop.
At 2pm the Santas will make their way through Liskeard before heading off to Lostwithiel at 2.30pm, and arriving in St Austell for 3pm.
The last stop will be at the Little Harbour Children's Hospice at 3.15pm.
A spokesperson said: "This is an incredibly successful event attracting riders from across the region. Since 2017 we have raised over £25,000 for CHSW.
"As well as attracting over 200 motorcyclists dressed as Santas, it is extremely popular in each of the towns on route, with 100's of people turning up to wave and donate to this extremely worthy cause."
Santa suits are available to purchase at Lee Mill.
Every penny will be donated to Children's Hospice South West.