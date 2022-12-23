The Plymouth Hospitals Charity Santa Slide zip wire event has raised in excess of £17,000 for Derriford Children’s Wards.
More than 100 people braved England’s longest zip wire over the Eden project dressed in santa outfits on the weekend of December 3 and 4.
Thanks to the brave, festive fundraising efforts of willing zip wire flyers, a total of over £17,000 will go towards enhancing the lives of the children that visit and stay in Derriford’s children’s wards to help make their often-challenging times in hospital a little less daunting. Funds can help provide equipment such as MRI Machine play scanners designed to ease anxiety of children who might need a scan.
Corinne Bailey, Charity Development Manager at Plymouth Hospitals Charity, says of the fundraising achievement: “On behalf of Plymouth Hospitals Charity, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s fundraising Santa Slide zip wire event at Eden. With over £17,000 having been raised, this will make a massive difference to the children looked after on the children’s wards and will help their visit or stay in hospital be that little bit better. Being in hospital can be an anxious time for children and young people and we will use these funds to provide new equipment, toys and activities to bring smiles to small faces.”
The event saw people from all walks of life take to the zip wire to raise these much-appreciated funds, from individuals to groups and businesses. The full list of participants and their zip wire clips can be found on the Plymouth Hospitals Charity Facebook page.