Corinne Bailey, Charity Development Manager at Plymouth Hospitals Charity, says of the fundraising achievement: “On behalf of Plymouth Hospitals Charity, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s fundraising Santa Slide zip wire event at Eden. With over £17,000 having been raised, this will make a massive difference to the children looked after on the children’s wards and will help their visit or stay in hospital be that little bit better. Being in hospital can be an anxious time for children and young people and we will use these funds to provide new equipment, toys and activities to bring smiles to small faces.”