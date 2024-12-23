A BUSY festive schedule for Father Christmas requires a hearty, merry breakfast - and for that, the villagers of St Breward were only too happy to help.
The annual Breakfast with Santa event, held at the village hall saw families from across St Breward join Santa to start their day with some festive fun.
Breakfast with Father Christmas at St Breward Village Hall was held from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday, December 21.
Breakfast baps, tea and coffee was served for all those in attendance with the additional of free goody bags, tombola and an opportunity to meet Father Christmas in person.
St Breward Junior Silver Band provided the festive tunes for the occasion.