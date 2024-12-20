FATHER Christmas has made special visits to meet children across Cornwall, courtesy of the Eden Project.
As well as entertaining families at the tourist attraction near St Austell, Santa has been out in the community singing songs and telling stories to spread some festive cheer.
For one visit, Santa went along to a WILD Young Parents gathering in Falmouth. The Redruth-based charity, which has supported more than 15,000 young parents and children, enables young families to build confidence and forge meaningful connections within their communities.
The jolly fellow took part in a festive singalong for under-fours at St Austell Library before dropping into Home-Start Kernow in Liskeard, a charity that offers practical support to parents with children under the age of five.
While on his travels, Father Christmas made a special visit to the Little Harbour children’s hospice at Porthpean, St Austell. Run by Children’s Hospice South West, Little Harbour provides a welcoming home-from-home for youngsters with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, and support for their families.
To conclude his visits, Santa went along to a Home-Start Kernow gathering in Bodmin.
Eden general manager Simon Townsend said: “We believe in the power of connection and joy, especially during the festive season. These special visits by Father Christmas are our way of bringing a little extra magic to those who might not be able to come and see him at Eden this year.
“We hope to spread warmth and cheer to our local community, during what can be a challenging time for many, and celebrate the amazing work these organisations do to strengthen and uplift our community.”
The visits were part of the Eden Project’s commitment to community-focused initiatives that foster wellbeing and connection to nature.
As part of this commitment, the attraction hosts community weekends, which provide free entry to NHS and blue light workers and others.