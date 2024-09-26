A substantial £300,000 refurbishment of the state-of-the-art gym at China Fleet Country Club in Saltash has been completed.
The refurbishment marks a significant investment in the future of health and fitness in Cornwall according to the venue, and its commitment to providing top-tier facilities that support the wellbeing of its members and guests.
The gym, a central highlight of China Fleet Country Club, has undergone an upgrade with the installation of the latest cardiovascular equipment, new pieces of resistance equipment, Hyperice massage recovery area and an expanded range of free weights.
The investment in the gym sets the stage for further exciting developments in the coming weeks, Health Club Manager of China Fleet Country Club Miles Coleman, explains: “Our new gym refurbishment is a game-changer for the Club.
“We’ve invested in the very best equipment and technology to ensure that our members have access to a truly cutting-edge fitness environment. This will be followed by more upgrades this year as we continue to enhance our facilities and deliver an unparalleled fitness experience.”
The gym refurbishment is part of China Fleet Country Club’s broader commitment to continuously enhancing its facilities. Over the coming weeks, the club will introduce further developments, including a new Barn Spa relaxation room, a revitalised aqua spa area with a herbal lounge experience sauna, and the launch of the innovative BOX12 fitness concept.
“We are always looking for ways to improve and innovate,” explains Miles. “Whether it’s the latest gym technology, a new spa experience, or a cutting-edge fitness concept like BOX12, our goal is to provide our members with the best possible environment to achieve their health and fitness goals.”
This refurbishment is the latest in a series of strategic investments by China Fleet Trust, the military charity responsible for supporting Royal Navy (RN), Royal Marines (RM), Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), and Maritime Reserves personnel and their families.
Recent years have seen a £100,000 investment in green solar energy technology and a £2.5 million refurbishment of the hotel and resort, gaining it a Winner of Gold accreditation by Green Tourism.