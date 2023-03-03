It has been reported that a statue in Saltash commemorating legendary Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel has been targeted by vandals.

A Saltash Town Council spokesperson confirmed: “Sadly the statue of Brunel at the Waterside has been vandalised quite badly resulting in his hat being removed."

Brunel statue vandalised
(Saltash Town Council )

The vandalism has been reported to the police.

If anyone has any information they are asked to report it to the police using 101 or the online form at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk