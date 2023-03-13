The men also arranged their own entertainment using many of the facilities provided for them at the encampment, including a cinema and amateur theatre. The men organised a concert at the camp to benefit St Stephens Church organ fund which included the camp Male Voice Choir and Camp Orchestra. Other amusements on site were football (a team played a charity match at Home Park against Argyle reserves in 1921.) boxing, boating, cinematography performances and five hole golf (a course was laid out on the sports field). Their annual sports day included threading the needle, throwing the cricket ball, bun-eating competitions, egg and spoon races, blindfold races, greasy pig competitions, potato races, best costume competitions, and wheel barrow races. These were very popular sports days where there were many hundreds of entries recorded.