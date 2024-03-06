A TOWN council has assured funding for town events will be increasing in the future as they are ‘a valued part of Saltash life’.
At the full Saltash Town Council meeting held on February 1, the councillors agreed to increase the festival fund limit to £2,500 per day up to a maximum of two days per event.
Mayor of Saltash Cllr Richard Bickford welcomed the unanimous decision.
He said: “I am pleased that we are able to extend our support for large, free events in our town. I believe this shows considerable commitment and we hope that this helps to put them on a more secure financial footing”.
He added: “I would like to pay tribute to these events, which are predominantly run by a small core of dedicated volunteers. I know they would value more help, so if you have some time to offer, please do get in touch.”
Karen Lilley, chair of Saltash Regatta reacting to the announcement, said: “The Saltash Regatta committee are delighted to hear the announcement that Saltash Town Council has increased the amount allocated within the new budget to support applications for Saltash events. With the prices increasing every year, it is becoming increasing difficult to raise the funds needed to keep the events going. This increase will make a huge difference to help with the financial pressure of running events, like the Saltash Regatta. We have always had great support from Saltash Town Council and feel very grateful that they have made this change.”
Hilary Frank, committee member of the Saltash Christmas Festival was delighted.
She added: “Organising the Saltash May Fair and Christmas Festival is a logistical challenge, but the biggest headache for us as volunteers is getting finance for the events. We try to keep expenditure down but each event still costs about £8,000 per day to deliver. Saltash Town Council has been hugely supportive in the past, allowing us to bid for a maximum of £1,500 per day. I am thrilled and relieved that the town council has recognised not just the spiralling costs but also the value of the festivals and the efforts of the volunteers by increasing the maximum we can bid for to £2,500 per day. This enhanced collaboration goes a long way to helping ensure the success of the events, and we are truly grateful to the town council for their support.”
The town council have two funding opportunities available, a festival’s fund and community chest fund, and in recent years the festival’s fund has supported many popular events in the town, such as Saltash Regatta, May Fair, Christmas Festival and the Tincombe Tea Party.
For further information on grants awarded and available funding visit: www.saltash.gov.uk/grants.php or contact the town council.