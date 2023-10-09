Saltash Town Council have announced that the Longstone toilets will remain closed following a suspected arson attack on Thursday, October 5.
It was reported that the fire brigade were called to the incident.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue service explained: "Three appliances were called following reports of a fire at public toilets. On arrival they found a small fire at a children’s changing table. The fire is suspected to have been started deliberately and the incident has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police."
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police added: "Police were called by the fire service to reports of a suspected arson at a toilet block in Glebe Avenue, Saltash at around 6.10pm on Saturday, October 5.
"No injuries were reported.
"Officers attended to assess the damage, which could have been more widespread had it not been for the prompt action of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
"At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry. However, if further evidence comes to light the incident can be re-visited."
A spokesperson from Saltash Town Council continued: "The Service Delivery Team are working to repair the damage which includes extensive smoke damage. Once all work has been completed they will reopen."
The current opening times for all the public toilets in Saltash is 8.30am - 7.00pm March to October.
November to February the opening times are 8.30am - 4.30pm.