By Sue Hooper
Saltash Town Band has had much to celebrate over the past weeks, starting with the outstanding success at the Saltash Music Speech and Drama Festival, when they came away with many awards.
The Training Band, which recently relaunched in September, won the David Derham Plate, gaining 84 marks, and the coveted Saltash Town Band Cup with a massive 90 marks (winning their own cup).
In addition, the Band came out top and was rewarded with the John Cornish Shield for the ‘Best in Brass’ section.
For the Jessie Carr Cup they had a joint win for the best instrumentalist, winning this award with three other groups.
Furthermore, and amazingly, the Band won the West of England Brass Band Association (WEBBA) Regional Championships, coming first out of 15 Bands.
It was the first time in 22 years that they have won this prize, topped with a rewarding invitation to the National Finals in Cheltenham in September this year.
The band took to the stage with 30 players, including five between the ages of nine and 15 years.
The children who took part were Henry Thomas (9), Neythen Powell-Jones (10), Lowena Powell-Jones (11), Alfie Thomas (11) and Temujin Townson (15).
A spokesperson for the Band said: “Under the musical directorship of the very talented Neil Ellis, we are thrilled with such outstanding success both locally and regionally.
“The Band has worked so hard to get to where we are and look forward to more success.
“The renowned adjudicators at the WEBBA (Morten E Hanson and Dr Howard Evans) were very complimentary and full of praise, and stated that the performances by the Saltash Town Band were competent, impressive and giving dramatic and solid performances.”
The Saltash Town Band is now fund-raising for their next important competition journey to Cheltenham in September.
In the meantime, the Band is looking for a drum kit percussionist to complete their ranks for those September National Finals.