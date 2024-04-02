SALTASH Town Council have approved a maximum budget of £28,500 to tender for Christmas lighting displays in the town centre on a three year contract.
As part of the tender, companies will be requested to include the design, supply, installation, maintenance, removal and storage of leased Christmas lights and decorations in their submission. Emphasis has been placed on Cornish themed eco-friendly designs that will enhance Fore Street, the top section of Lower Fore Street, Saltash Waterside and Victoria Gardens during the festive period.
The traditional Christmas trees located at the Waterside and in Victoria Gardens will continue to be delivered by Saltash Town Council in-house.