SALTASH Tamar Lions are calling on local landowners and venue hosts to help bring a regular monthly car boot sale back to the area.
Following the closure of the popular Saltash and St Mellion car boot sales, the community group is exploring options to revive the event for local buyers and sellers.
The Lions are currently looking for a suitable venue with good access and enough room for vehicles and stalls.
“This is a great opportunity to create a new community event,” a spokesperson said. “We’d love to hear from anyone who might have a suitable location or a lead on one.”
Anyone who owns land or knows of a potential site is encouraged to get in touch via the Saltash Tamar Lions Facebook page.
