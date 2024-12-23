ORGANISERS of this year’s Saltash Tractor Run say they were ‘blown away’ by the support shown from the town for their annual charity event on Sunday evening.
Packed crowds lined the streets as more than 80 tractors – and one fire engine – adorned with festive lights and decorations, paraded their way around a circular route that started at the nearby Tamar View Nurseries at Carkeel.
There were fears earlier this month the much-loved event – which raises money and presents for underprivileged children and Saltash Food Bank – would not go ahead after concerns were raised around potential traffic offences and health and safety advice given out by Devon and Cornwall Police.
Organisers at one stage had even decided to call the event off, blaming ‘too much red tape’ for their decision not to proceed. However, a groundswell of support from local people, plus the ironing out of certain issues saw them have a rethink, resulting in Sunday’s run going ahead.
“We were absolutely blown away by the support we received,” said organiser Chris Billing. “The turnout was phenomenal and exceeded anything we ever expected. To see the people of Saltash come out like they did, it was just mind-blowing and showed we made the right decision to go ahead with the run.
“I know there was a lot of administrative stuff that we had to look at and get all sorted beforehand but, for me, this was the perfect Christmas present – seeing so many people out on the streets, enjoying themselves, enjoying what we were providing for them – it’s why we do it.”
Thanks to the generous contributions from attendees, the event raised a significant amount of money for its chosen charities, whilst over 380 presents were collected and will be distributed.
Chris added: “Saltash has truly shown its heart today. We can’t wait to do it all again next year.”