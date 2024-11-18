HUNDREDS took to the streets of Saltash as the upcoming festive season kicked off in style with the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On.
With the countdown to Christmas very much on, the annual event was, as ever, well supported by locals, who joined together to see both Victoria Gardens and Fore Street come alive with the sparkle of twinkling lights.
As far as the eye could see, the town centre was awash with colour, helping provide a glittering spectacle for what was an evening of festive fun for the local community.
Father Christmas himself, alongside town mayor Cllr Julia Peggs, kicked things off by making their way through the main street, handing out sweets to excited youngsters, before carols from local schoolchildren helped provide the perfect musical back-drop to the switch on itself.
“The lights switch-on signals the start of the festive season for everyone in Saltash,” said Cllr Peggs. “It’s a hugely popular family-friendly event that never loses its magic, whatever age you are.”
The Lights Switch On marked the start of what is a busy December for the people of Saltash, who will congregate next month for the annual Christmas Festival, which will take place on Saturday, December 7. Then, a week later, a convoy of brightly-lit Christmas tractors, packed full of toys, will take to the streets for their annual run.