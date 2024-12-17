THE streets of Saltash are set to sparkle this Sunday (December 22) with festive cheer with news that the highly-anticipated Christmas Charity Tractor Run has been given the green light.
The much-loved annual event has been the subject of great debate amongst locals, after concerns were raised around potential traffic offences and health and safety advice given out by Devon & Cornwall Police.
Earlier this month, the event – which raises money for underprivileged children and Saltash Food Bank – was seemingly off, after organisers blamed ‘too much red tape’ for their decision not to proceed.
Since then, it appears issues raised have been ironed out and on Monday those in charge confirmed the Tractor Run will go ahead.
“It’s been a bit of a struggle, but the Tractor Run is on,” said organiser, Chris Billing. “We know how much this means to the people of Saltash.”
Such news will be welcomed by townsfolk across, but organisers have been clear in their pre-event messaging that stringent rules must be adhered to.
“Tractors taking part must be pre-booked in advance, as well as confirm to all legal and roadworthy requirements,” they said. “We cannot accept tractors that have not been pre-booked. No Under-13s are permitted to ride in the cab.”
Tractors will leave Tamar View Garden Centre around 7pm before taking a somewhat circular route around Saltash.