A solidarity walk across the Tamar Bridge took place to mark the end of 16 days of Action.
On the evening of Tuesday, December 10, just over 40 people, mostly women and girls gathered to take part in the walk and one-minute silence to remember victims of gender-based violence.
The walk came on the final day of 16 days of Action, an annual campaign which starts on the International Day for the elimination of Violence against Women, and finishes on Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10.
Safer Cornwall ran a series of free events during the 16 days to support the annual campaign.
Participants in the march carried candles and orange balloons, and wore orange clothing to symbolise a brighter future free from violence against women and girls as they walked across the Tamar Bridge, meeting in the Tamar Crossing car park for a one-minute silence.
Organiser Karen Lilley said: “This was the last day of the campaign which we would like to recognise with a peaceful walk across the bridge.
“I think this evening was beautiful. I was really pleased with the support we had and it’s really important to reflect on the lives that other people have and to let it be known that there are people there that can help.”
An estimated 25 per cent of women have experienced some form of gender-based abuse before the age of 16 with 3,000 offences recorded each day in England and Wales. One in 12 women are a victim of violence every year with the actual number expected to be much higher.
Thalia Marrington, chair of Cornwall Council’s working group on violence against women and girls, said: “This year’s 16 Days of Action campaign in Cornwall has been incredibly impactful, possibly more so than ever, and I am hugely proud of all the agencies and organisations that took part to make it such a success.
“It was extremely heartening to see so many people engage with the events organised across our communities, including the three pop-up events in Penzance, Truro and Saltash where we were able to speak to many people face-to-face, giving advice and information and signposting to crucial support services.
“Gender-based violence and domestic abuse thrive in silence, which is why we must continue to stand united on this issue to raise awareness and eradicate it for good. Everyone has a part to play in this and I am hugely grateful to everyone who supported our campaign this year.”
Further information about Domestic Abuse, including gender-based violence, can be found on the Safer Cornwall website at safercornwall.co.uk/domestic-abuse-sexual-violence
Videos with information on Domestic Abuse for non-english speakers are available to watch at www.womenscentrecornwall.org.uk/international-womens-group