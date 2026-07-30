WHEN 13-year-old Josie Moyses steps onto the competition floor in Barcelona next year, it will be far more than the fulfilment of a childhood dream.
For the Saltash schoolgirl, it will be proof that bullying has not defined her.
The teenager has earned a place with Plymouth-based Chaos Cheerleading at an international competition in Spain next May, just months after enduring a sustained campaign of bullying at school that culminated in her being assaulted on her way home.
Her mother, Serenity, hopes Josie’s story will show other young people facing similar experiences that there is life beyond the classroom.
“The bullying started when Josie was in Year 7 and has continued into Year 8,” she said. “About three weeks ago she was assaulted on her way home from school. It was filmed and shared on social media.
“The school suspended the main girl involved for five days and another girl for 24 hours. The police were called and the school did deal with it, but bullying has a lasting impact. It's something that's still affecting her.”
Despite everything, Serenity says cheerleading has become her daughter’s safe place.
“Josie has been doing cheerleading since she was about five, but last season she moved to Chaos Cheerleading. It’s given her so many opportunities because she's made friends from different schools and different backgrounds.
“It has really built her confidence, including her body confidence. Cheerleading isn’t about fitting one body type – everybody is accepted. It makes her feel strong and empowered.”
The sport has also given Josie a fresh perspective.
“She can be having a terrible day, then she'll go to training and come home smiling, full of energy and confidence,” added Serenity. “She’s surrounded by positive people from different schools and different age groups. Some of the athletes at Chaos have even competed for Team England, so she can see there are real opportunities if she works hard.”
With training increasing from two sessions a week to four, Josie is throwing herself into preparations for Barcelona, where she will compete alongside 21 teammates.
To help make the trip possible, Serenity launched a crowdfunding appeal, hoping to raise the £650 needed to cover Josie's competition fee.
The response has exceeded all expectations.
“I only set up the GoFundMe to cover Josie's £650 competition fee,” she said. “But Barcelona also means a new competition uniform, travel kit and all the other hidden costs that come with it. I felt a bit cheeky asking for more, but people kept telling me they genuinely wanted to help because every little donation adds up.”
For Serenity, the money is only part of the story.
“I’m incredibly proud of her resilience,” she said. “She’s had such a difficult time for absolutely no reason, but she’s found something that makes her happy. It shows her that although life is tough at the moment, it won’t always be like that. School is only one part of her life and there are so many other things she can achieve”
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