Co-educational school for children with special education needs, Fountain Head House School in Saltash, is delighted to welcome a new Speech and Language Therapist (SaLT) to further strengthen their in-house therapy team.
SaLTs have an in-depth knowledge of a range of speech, language and communication needs, and can assess the communication differences of pupils by taking a case history, observing and interacting directly with a pupil. A detailed profile of the young person’s communication strengths and needs can then be developed, which then informs the support strategies to be put into place across the school.
Naomi Ash, who graduated from Marjon University in 2005 with a degree in Speech and Language Therapy, started her career working for the NHS before moving to work in special education. Naomi believes in using a total communication approach, which values and uses all methods of communication to enable everybody to understand the world around them and to communicate effectively.
Naomi said: “I recently completed my PG Cert in Sensory Integration through Sheffield Hallam University (Sensory Integration Education). The strategies learnt as part of this course enable me to work more effectively with children whose sensory processing challenges have been acting as a barrier to their ability to learn, and to help develop their communication skills”.
Headteacher, Thereza de Lucca, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Naomi into our School Therapy Team, who through a collaborative approach are able to meet the needs of a wide range of pupils. Using a tiered approach, the team can provide input at a universal, targeted and specialist level”.
For more information about Fountain Head House School, visit www.fhhschool.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01752 853891.