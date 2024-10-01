Saltash residents are being asked to donate their old plastic food and drink containers to help a school win playground equipment from 100 per cent recycled plastic.
Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy is taking part in the nationwide Sistema contest. They have now until until December 18 to collect the most amount of plastic food and drink storage containers and lids to be in with a chance of winning.
The recycled playground will comprise of two slides, an approach ramp with rope and a large joining platform amongst other features.
Additionally, the winning and runner up school will also both win a Sistema lunchbox and water bottle for each pupil. The winners will be announced in January 2025.
Headteacher Darren Woolner said: “The idea is to collect as many different items that can be re-cycled including baby bottles, take away containers, Tupperware boxes and then send them away to be up-cycled.
“The winning school will be provided with new playground equipment, and our school is in desperate need for new playground equipment.”
Used food storage containers, lids and plastic bottles from any brand are accepted. These cannot be recycled through conventional kerbside recycling collections and would otherwise end up in landfill.
The school collection box at Brunel Primary School is open to the public Monday through Friday during the children’s drop-off and pick-up times.
For those unable to visit during these hours, an additional collection point is available at Saltash Library Hub, located adjacent to the school.
Local recycling champion Alison Humphreys commented: “We’re thrilled to be participating in this great contest from Sistema and we are calling on all members of the Saltash community to help us be in with a chance of winning a brand-new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled waste.
“This really is a great initiative that will not only help our school but also our environment, whilst educating our pupils and the local community on the importance of recycling.
Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy will be able to monitor the amount of waste they have sent in through a leaderboard on the Sistema contest page on the TerraCycle website.