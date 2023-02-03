Every year the committee at Saltash Sailing Club organise an SOS fundraiser for the RNLI. The theme for this year’s event, which took place last Friday, January 27, was ‘Share Our Soup.
Over 80 members and friends of Saltash Sailing Club met up at lunchtime to enjoy a tasty bowl of soup which had been prepared by the club’s committee members. Their soup luncheon together with proceeds from a raffle and bookstall raised £621.45 for RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station. Carol Foster, Looe Lifeboat Station’s Lifeboat Visits Officer, called into the club this morning to meet Saltash Sailing Club’s chair Angie Payne-Newton and secretary Sylvia Caldwell.
