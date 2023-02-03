Over 80 members and friends of Saltash Sailing Club met up at lunchtime to enjoy a tasty bowl of soup which had been prepared by the club’s committee members. Their soup luncheon together with proceeds from a raffle and bookstall raised £621.45 for RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station. Carol Foster, Looe Lifeboat Station’s Lifeboat Visits Officer, called into the club this morning to meet Saltash Sailing Club’s chair Angie Payne-Newton and secretary Sylvia Caldwell.