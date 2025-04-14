RESIDENTS of Saltash are voicing growing concerns over the persistent issue of dog fouling on the town’s streets and public spaces.
Despite previous efforts to curb the problem, many locals feel that the situation has worsened in recent weeks, posing both health risks and diminishing the town’s appeal.
Among the areas which have been highlighted include Glebe Avenue, New Road, Coombe Woods, Churchtown Nature Reserve and down by the Waterside.
One resident took to social media to voice her concerns, saying: “What is going on with all the dog poop in Saltash? Proper ruined a lush walk around our beautiful town.
Another added: “I walked along New Road and up Glebe Avenue and there is so much dog poo around there, it’s absolutely disgusting. So many lazy dog owners who don’t see it as a problem. Sad really.”
More comments read: “I walk every day all over Saltash with my two boys with our dog and it’s everywhere. There isn’t a day that one of the boys doesn’t stand in and it’s so frustrating. We pick up as much as we can while we walk, but it’s never ending.”
Back in February of this year, Saltash Rugby Club issued a heartfelt plea to local dog owners to help tackle the growing problem of pet waste on their playing fields.
Although many in the local community agreed with the club’s stance, it appeared some others had a different view, hurling their dog waste bags at the clubhouse door on the rugby pitch side at Moorlands Lane.
Cornwall Council, who have introduced a Dog Fouling Public Spaces Protection Order that covers all of the county, state on their website that if a dog fouls in any public area, it is the responsibility of the dog owner to clean up and properly dispose of it.
The order is to ensure all areas of Cornwall have the same levels of enforcement for dog fouling. This covers all land (with the exception of Forestry Commission Land) in the open air to which the public are entitled access (by payment or not).
Failing to clean up after a dog has fouled may result in a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £100 being issued. Failure to pay and discharge liability for the offence will result in prosecution. If someone is found guilty they would face a maximum fine of £1,000 plus costs.
A spokesperson said: “We treat dog fouling offences very seriously. We will investigate all reports where there is persistent fouling or there is evidence of an offence being committed. Digital evidence is particularly helpful in proving offences. If there is dash cam footage, CCTV or digital images this will be requested.
“It is not an excuse in law that you were not aware of the fact that the dog had fouled. You can be held responsible even if you did not see the incident, or if it is witnessed whilst your dog is straying.”