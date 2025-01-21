RESIDENTS in and around Saltash have given a mixed response to news that a trial scheme is set to start at the end of the month in a bid to alleviate issues for motorists and pedestrians using the junction at Gilston Road.
It was revealed last week by the Cornish Times that from January 28 through to July 31, those motorists looking to turn right out of the junction will be prevented from doing so – and will instead have to turn left and proceed down the road and around the Pilmere roundabout if they wish to head back up to the Carkeel roundabout.
Since the opening of the retail development in Gilston Road in 2019, the local community have reported substantial traffic issues for vehicles looking to gain access out onto Callington Road at peak times.
For some time, councillors within the town, working alongside officers from Cornwall Council’s highways department and local businesses, have been looking at various options to try and combat the problem.
This trial, it appears, is the sum of their discussions, but it remains to be seen how effective it will be.
Commenting online, various residents have had their say, including Geoff Capper, who said: “The question still remains, how did this development ever get planning permission in the first place? Once you are in, it takes ages to get out and causes chaos.”
Bryan Kerswill added: “A dreadful idea, just moving the hold up. It will be interesting for large lorries turning right on the roundabout. Of course the whole shambles could have been avoided with a better layout initially.”
Some residents have called for the junction to be widened, creating two exit lanes, but as County Councillor Martin Worth explained last week, a number of major services run under the junction and carrying out such work was ‘simply not possible’.
Jim Anderson believes the trial will be beneficial, stating: “I’m in total agreement as it’s the traffic turning right that causes the problems.”
Sam Rowe added: “Only taken them a few years. It’s also taken most residents who frequent to not realise that you could all go left at the junction and go around the roundabout. It will drastically reduce the build-up of traffic and back log out of Home Bargains, etc.”
Others have offered brief comments on the plans, saying: “about time”, “not before time” and “good news”.
Cllr Worth told the Cornish Times last week: “This is a trial, which we are putting in place to see if this helps alleviate the issues at Gilston Road, but it will have an impact on traffic flow onto Carkeel roundabout.
“We have to appreciate that all these things link together and can’t be taken into isolation. Because it’s a trial, we do have some flexibility with this, plus it’s also reversable, but we’re not going to stop it after a week because we have to give it time to bed in.”
Temporary signage is to be put up ahead of the trial, directing motorists exiting Gilston Road to turn left.