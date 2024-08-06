TENSION is building at Saltash Social Club as the town gathers to support their own.
Skateboarder Lola Tambling is representing Great Britain in Paris 24 and will be skateboarding in today’s Women’s Park competition.
She will competing in heat three of four before the finals of the competition at around 4pm with the top eight from the prelims progressing through to the final.
The teenager from Saltash is contending for a place in the final in the same heat as her fellow GB skateboarder Sky Brown.
Lola’s great uncle Mark Sully-Metters has helped organised the ‘watch party’ gathering at the club to support his great niece. He said: Saltash have really got behind Lola. We’ve been donated many great prizes by local businesses for the raffle.
“The proceeds from that will be donated on Lola’s behalf to the local skate park. The town has really got behind her and there’s a real buzz around. It’s absolutely fabulous and has put Saltash on the map.”