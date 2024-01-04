People dressed in all ‘Snapes’ and sizes have raised thousands of pounds as they crossed the finish line during the 46th annual Saltash Pram Race.
The New Year's Day event, hosted by Saltash Rugby Club, saw participants dressed as characters from Toy Story, penguins, bees and chickens (to name a few) race their ‘prams’ around Saltash – visiting venues such as the Sailing Club, the Two Bridges, the Railway and the Social Club.
A spokesperson from the rugby club said: “As always we were well supported by the pubs and clubs of Saltash in providing an ale or two for the competitors.”
The winners of this years pram race included six boys dressed as Harry Potter characters who, due to the conditions on the day, named their team ‘Harry Potter and the Wet Pram Race’.
The event each year looks to support a local child and this year supported a local family who asked for proceeds to go to "Keep Me Close" – a hospital charity supporting parents of premature born babies.
Currently the pram race has raised approximately £3,000 which will be donated.