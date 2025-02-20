DOG owners in Saltash are in for a special treat this Saturday with a special Walkers’ Event to be held at the Churchtown Farm Community Nature Reserve.
Starting at 10.30am and running through to 12.30pm, you will be able to join the Friends of Churchtown Farm, as well as Stuart Mathieson, East Cornwall Reserves Officer for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, for the informative get together.
Sponsored by Kernow Pet Supplies, attendees will be able to speak with professional dog trainer, Natalie Preen, as well learn about field restrictions and skylark nesting on the reserve.
You can also sign up for membership of Churchtown Farm, take part in a ‘Name the Breeds’ quiz for children and pick up free doggy treats and poo bags.