ORGANISERS of the annual May Fair in Saltash are currently looking for nominations for their Unsung Hero Award.
A spokesperson said: “Do you know someone in Saltash who consistently goes above and beyond, but never seeks recognition?”
Maybe it's a neighbour who's always there with a helping hand; a volunteer who dedicates countless hours to a local cause; a friend who's a constant source of support and kindness; someone in your organisation who consistently puts others before themselves.
If they haven't been officially recognised with an award before, organisers want to hear about them.
The Unsung Hero Award aims to shine a light on those incredible individuals who make Saltash a better place, without ever asking for anything in return.
Nomination forms can be found at forms.gle/JZ7c7pTY5cfWrEo16