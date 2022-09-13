Saltash Lions are holding a charity quiz and searching for shop volunteers
Saltash Lions are holding a charity quiz and searching for shop volunteers ( )
A QUIZ night will be held at Ashtorre Rock in Saltash on Friday, September 30, to raise money for Friends of Summerfields Park.
Hosted by Saltash Lions Club in conjunction with Summerfields Play, entry is from 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
To find out more and book your place, search ‘www.saltashlions.org.uk’or email [email protected]
Meanwhile, Saltash Lions Club are searching for volunteers for their charity shop in the town.
Situated on Fore Street, the building is known as The Lions’Den Charity Shop and attracts plenty of visitors.
For further information, visit www.saltashlions.org.uk or visit [email protected]
