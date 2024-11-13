A Saltash group that supports children experiencing domestic abuse and trauma in their lives has been awarded the highest accolade given to local voluntary groups in the UK.
Operation Encompass, which is a police and education early information safeguarding partnership enabling schools to offer immediate support to children, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, equivalent to an MBE, recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his wish to continue the award.
Representatives from Operation Encompass will receive the crystal award and certificate from Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho over the next few months.
Two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year, along with other recipients of this year’s award.
David Carney-Haworth OBE, the joint creator of Operation Encompass, said: “We are extremely grateful to receive the King's Award for Voluntary Service and we offer our sincere thanks to the Cornwall Lieutenancy for nominating Operation Encompass.
“We also offer our congratulations to the other recipients of the King's Award in Cornwall and beyond.
“Operation Encompass has, since 2010, profoundly improved the safety and well-being of the child victims of domestic abuse.
“Operation Encompass ensures that, following police attendance at domestic abuse incidents where there are children related to any of the adults involved, schools are informed and are therefore able to provide immediate nurture and support for the children.
“Receiving the King’s Award emphasises the critical and crucial role of Operation Encompass in providing an effective, compassionate response for vulnerable children.
“The charity’s success is made possible by our dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to break the cycle of abuse and build a safer future for these children.”
The citation reads: “Operation Encompass, born out of outrage over helplessness in Cornwall, has grown into a nationally and globally adopted initiative that transforms the lives of children experiencing domestic abuse.
“The charity addresses the trauma and isolation these children face, ensuring they receive the support they need in their formative years, especially at school.
“Operation Encompass broke through significant barriers, including data protection concerns and cultural resistance, by demonstrating how professionals could cooperate beyond their formal obligations to change lives. The initiative’s simplicity and effectiveness led to its rapid spread from Cornwall to national and international acclaim.
“Driven by a small, dedicated group of volunteers, the charity has seen its approach embedded in police forces and schools worldwide.
“These volunteers, motivated by success and tireless dedication, have extended their efforts to create a landmark website offering free resources and a national helpline funded by donations and the government.
“For its exceptional work in shaping the future of vulnerable children, Operation Encompass is highly deserving of public recognition.”
2024 sees the largest number of awards made to voluntary groups or charities in Cornwall over the last twelve years.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall says: “I am delighted and proud to see six of Cornwall’s finest voluntary groups recognised with these awards.
“The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade any voluntary group can receive, given to those local voluntary groups that are truly outstanding, and which break new ground at a local and sometimes national level.
“Cornwall’s voluntary sector delivers invaluable support to our communities, selflessly, compassionately and with huge energy, reaching out to everyone in need. These six winners reflect the tremendous range and reach of the sector and this national recognition is hugely well deserved.
“My congratulations and thanks to our six exceptional winners; I salute you all!”