AUTHORITIES are investigating a worrying incident in Saltash, where an individual claiming to be a health worker contacted and visited a patient.
Staff at Port View Surgery are urging local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as authorities work to uncover the full of the incident and ensure the community’s safety.
The alarming case has raised concerns about patient safety and the potential risk posed by impersonators targeting vulnerable individuals.
In a post on their surgery Facebook page, it stated: “We have been informed by one of our patients that they have had a telephone call and subsequent visit to their home by someone claiming to be a healthcare professional from the surgery who wanted to check how they were managing with their condition.
“This was in fact an imposter and not anyone attached to the surgery or the wider community healthcare team. The incident has been reported to the police.
“Please be vigilant and ask for ID for anyone coming to your home. If you are not expecting contact from a healthcare professional - and feel something is unusual - please contact us.”
Meanwhile, Port View Surgery has also confirmed they are to close on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 14 for staff training
The practice will be closed between 1pm and 4pm. The closure time has been shortened in response to the critical incident declared across Devon and Cornwall’s health community earlier this week.
If patients need urgent help during this time, they can call the surgery number and they will be directed to a call handling service who will offer advice accordingly. Surgery doors and phone lines will re-open from 4pm.