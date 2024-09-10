A former bank building on Saltash Fore Street is being revamped into a facility to serve the whole community.
The Saltash Studios project will bring the former Barclays Bank building back into use as a new, vibrant creative hub.
The plan is for the space to offer accessible studios and co-workspace for creative industry professionals alongside an evening and weekend events with activities programme. It will be a centre for local people with an interest in the arts, as well as a hub for inspiring and fun creative activities and enterprise.
Funded by the Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme, Howton Solar Fund and the Saltash S106 fund, the project will regenerate a property that has been empty for nearly seven years.
There had previously been plans for the building to be turned into four flats and a commercial space with Cornwall Council deciding in April last year that planning permission wasn’t needed for the development.
The 1960s building, which covers three floors including a basement space, will now be refurbished with original features such as high ceilings and windows reinstated.
The flexible workspace aims to inspire collaboration and innovation between professionals. Funded residencies will also be available to support young people and other groups such as carers and veterans.
Salt Arts CIC is the local social enterprise, developing and delivering the project, building on the success of other projects in the town including the Saltash Songs and Shanties Festival which attracted nearly 3,000 people to a whole schedule of events earlier this year.
Director of Salt Arts CIC , Lindsay Endean said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make a completely new and permanent facility in Saltash. Other local towns like Liskeard and Bodmin benefit from similar hubs and until now, Saltash has been left behind.”
“Saltash Studios will provide space for professionals in the creative industries including artists, publishing, designers, crafts people, content creators, fashion, digital creatives, performing arts and more.
“The co-work hub and studios will welcome established professionals alongside people looking to change career or start a new career.
“The Studios will also run an exciting public events programme and hope to bring exhibitions, screenings and creative workshops to Saltash. This is going to be a unique project in a great building and a fantastic community – we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”
Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: “I’m delighted to announce £120,588.38 funding from our Good Growth Community Levelling Up Programme for this exciting project in the heart of Saltash.
“Not only will it provide a vibrant new facility for the community, but it also means one less empty building on our high streets.”