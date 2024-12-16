AFTER an eventful couple of weeks, Saltash Christmas Festival was officially put to bed at the weekend with three magical highlights.

Blue skies greeted more than 220 runners who turned out for the Santa Fun Run one week after Storm Darragh thwarted plans for Saltash's Christmas Festival. (Picture: Rachel Bullock) ( )

With the street market of the original plans shelved for this year due to Storm Darragh, organisers managed to salvage and re-schedule some elements of the beloved community event.

Crowds gathered at Victoria Gardens on Saturday, December 14, to watch the start of the Santa Fun Run organised by the Tamar Trotters Running Club. More than 220 Santas, young and old(er) including Saltash deputy mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock, made a dash down Fore Street and across the Tamar Bridge and back in the annual run sponsored by China Fleet.

More than 220 Santas joined in with the Santa Fun Run across the Tamar Bridge to Devon and back up Saltash Fore Street. (Picture: Cornish Drone Photography) ( )

Mayor Cllr Julia Peggs and consort Geoff Peggs joined a lantern walk along the Waterside from Jubilee Green to Waterside late afternoon where crowds had gathered for the rescheduled fireworks which marked the end of the Christmas Festival for this year.

Saltash Mayor Julia Peggs with her consort and lead organiser of the Saltash Christmas Festival Hilary Frank with some of the lanterns created by local schoolchildren. (Picture: Rachel Bullock) ( )

Lead organiser on behalf of Saltash Chamber of Commerce, Hilary Frank, said: “A huge thanks to everyone who rallied round to help us spread Christmas cheer across two weekends this year.

The Royal Albert and Tamar Bridges were the backdrop to this year's Christmas Festival fireworks which bring the event's festivities to a close. (Picture: Cornish Drone Photography) ( )