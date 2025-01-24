OFFICIALS at Saltash Cricket Club have thanked the local community for their support in the wake of an alleged arson attack at their ground earlier this month.
Thousands of pounds of club equipment, including gang mowers, scoreboard, covers, playing equipment, marquees and other items used to prepare the cricket strip itself, went up in spoke when the fire broke out in a container at their Chapel Field base on January 2.
Local police say they are still investigating the incident, which occurred around 4.07pm.
Since news broke, however, the club have been inundated with messages of support, whilst a GoFundMe Page set up has amassed more than £3,000.
Club chairman, Shayn Rencher, said: “We can’t thank the local community and a number of businesses enough for the generous support and donations we have received since our equipment was destroyed.
“Along with the amazing contributions from people, not just in the town, but from further afield, the GoFundMe page as well, it’s been fantastic to receive so many offers of equipment to help replace some of what we lost.
“The community of Saltash and beyond is truly incredible and as a club we can’t thank you enough. In particular, we would like to thank Ads Gas, Tiflex, Samworth Brothers, WeDump4U and local County Councillor, Sheila Lennox-Boyd, for their support during the past few weeks.
“There are many others I could name alongside these people, such has been the backing, but we are slowly making progress again and we are looking forward to what we hope will be a successful season ahead.”
Meanwhile, Cornwall Cricket Board are continuing to run free Dynamos Softball Cricket sessions in Saltash for girls aged eight to 11.
Taking place at St Stephens CP School from 7pm to 8pm, upcoming sessions will run on January 31, February 7 and 14.