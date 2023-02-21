Saltash Community School is currently reported to be in 'lockdown' this morning.
Parents of students at the school have reported receiving a message this morning from staff at the school, requesting that they do not attend the school or call the school.
The message read: "Saltash Community School is currently in lockdown. Please do not come to school or call school. We will contact again as soon as possible. Thank you."
Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment and we will have the latest updates in our live blog below.