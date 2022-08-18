Saltash Community School achieves 100% student acceptance rate to university

Students at Saltash Community School praised for their hard work after receiving their A-Level results
Students at Saltash Community School praised for their hard work after receiving their A-Level results (Contributed )

Saltash Community School achieves 100% student acceptance rate to university.

With all students seeking to attend university earning places, 40% of Sixth Formers achieved A* or A grades within their studies, Head Teacher, Kate Littledyke said: “We are incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students. Despite obvious challenges throughout their studies, they have worked hard with many of them achieving grades better than their targets and beyond their wildest dreams! We wish them all the very best as they begin their next chapter.”

The school has praised its wide curriculum, enabling students to pursue a range of subjects, offering a variety of opportunities following their studies.

Find out more about results day 2022 in next week’s Cornish Times.

