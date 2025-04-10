A Saltash-based car dealership is celebrating after picking up four prestigious industry awards.
Roger Young were worthy winners at the recent Isuzu Dealers Awards, picking up the titles of Parts Dealer of the Year, Regional Sales Director of the Year, Regional Dealer of the Year and National Dealer of the Year.
Established in 1992 and part of the Isuzu network since 2011, the dealership is known for its dedication to supporting local initiatives, including supporting Plymouth-based charity, St Luke's Hospice, as well as being a proud sponsor of Callington Colts Under-12s football team.
Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, commented: "Roger Young has again proven itself as an outstanding dealer. Their commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations, makes it a deserving recipient of these awards."