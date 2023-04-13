Outlawing the sale of wetter wood and house coal (also known as bituminous coal), the Air Quality (Domestic Solid Fuels Standards) (England) Regulations 2020 acknowledged house-coal as the most polluting fuels used in Britain’s homes. The only exemption from the new legislation is traditional house coal extracted and sold from the Forest of Dean, which will continue to be sold locally due to the history of mining within the area. Here, a total of six mines will remain and an agreement between Defra (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and The Royal Forest of Dean Freeminers’ Association means the sale of the coal will help to keep the only working coalfield in the UK open.