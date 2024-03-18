A GROUP of sailors from HMS Raleigh rallied together earlier this month to help give the seaside town of Looe a spring clean in preparation for the summer months.
A bus load of troops arrived in the town to work alongside team members from Looe in Bloom, the Royal Naval Association, Looe Town and Cornwall councillors to clear overgrown brambles and other shrubbery from the rose beds at Hannafore.
It was said that the clearing of the brambles was a daunting task as they stood at around two metres high.
Using tools and safety equipment provided by Cormac, the team spent two hours cutting down the brambles to reveal the roses that have been hidden away in the undergrowth for many years.
The group were fed and watered by Hannafore Kiosk who provided free hot drinks and councillors who provided pasties and cake.
There is still some work left to do to restore the beds however they are now more manageable and ready for their next spruce up.
Looe In Bloom is run by a group of volunteers who help to plant, water and maintain most of the flower displays in and around Looe.