In response, Captain Roe declared: “The bonds between HMS Raleigh and the town of Torpoint are inseparable; every sailor who joins the Royal Navy travels through the town on their way to the start of their Naval career, and the memory of crossing the Tamar, disembarking from the ferry and moving up through the town remains strong with every Rating.” Thanking the Town Mayor and the Council, she continued, “Torpoint is part of Raleigh, and Raleigh is part of Torpoint; it is a bond we do not take for granted. Thank you for your unwavering comradeship and dedication to the Armed Forces and the Royal Navy in particular.”