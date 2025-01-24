A spokesperson from the group explained: “The need for a ‘grade separated junction’ (GSJ) was recognised in 2000 and options were developed in 2015 but were not pursued. With increasing traffic the risk of accident has steadily increased over the 25 years to the extent that National Highways developed a safety improvement plan for the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes which involved the elimination of the right turn out of the B3257 on to A30 eastbound in the direction of Launceston. Local opinion at an engagement event held in September 2024 indicated that 98 per cent of those who viewed the proposals for Plusha felt that the planned changes did not adequately deal with the accident risk.”