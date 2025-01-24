A GROUP of local people has come together in an effort to make one of the area’s most dangerous junctions safer for drivers.
Following four fatalities in 2024 the junction of the B3472 and A30 at Plusha became the worst accident blackspot in Cornwall. The Safer Plusha Action Group (SPAG) was established in November 2024 with the objective of coordinating and facilitating actions needed to ensure that the junction was prioritised for either an underpass or flyover.
The SPAG consists of individuals who are working together to ensure that 2015 proposals to build a grade separated junction at Plusha are carefully re-examined and costed and that all the benefits resulting from an upgrade are properly assessed.
A spokesperson from the group explained: “The need for a ‘grade separated junction’ (GSJ) was recognised in 2000 and options were developed in 2015 but were not pursued. With increasing traffic the risk of accident has steadily increased over the 25 years to the extent that National Highways developed a safety improvement plan for the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes which involved the elimination of the right turn out of the B3257 on to A30 eastbound in the direction of Launceston. Local opinion at an engagement event held in September 2024 indicated that 98 per cent of those who viewed the proposals for Plusha felt that the planned changes did not adequately deal with the accident risk.”
Cornwall Councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland, Adrian Parsons and local residents have been campaigning for a grade separated junction at Plusha for many years and following the emergency closure, were concerned that improvements to bring the junction up to modern standards and provide a long term solution, could again be deferred.
Following the fourth fatality, National Highways in conjunction with the police and Cornwall Council implemented an emergency closure of the right turn out of the B3257 and a 50mph speed limit on the A30 both of which it was indicated would stay in place until the proposed safety improvement scheme was implemented.
Currently SPAG is providing research and administrative support to Adrian Parsons in his objective of persuading Cornwall Council that they should support the re-evaluation of options for a GSJ at Plusha and for local MP, Ben Maguire, in his efforts to persuade the Department of Transport that they should fund a Plusha upgrade.
The Safer Plusha Action Group is keen to ensure that local opinion is listened to by all those who are part of the decision making process for major road upgrades. Currently members include Parish Council representatives, Cornwall Councillors, those with responsibilities for road safety, local businesses and individuals with skills or experience that can help drive forward the evolving campaign to make the Plusha junction safer for all road users.
Those interested in finding out how they might help the action group or would like to pass on their views are asked to email the Safer Plusha Action group at [email protected]