MEMBERS from Safer Cornwall paid a visit to Morrisons Liskeard last week as part of a week of neighbourhood engagement in partnership with the police.
The Safer Liskeard partnership events are organised by Cornwall Council’s community safety officer, Lucy Alison, and works closely with Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire Service and other agencies.
The events take place every third week of the month in the town centre but with thanks to Morrisons this month the group were protected from the cold weather inside their Liskeard store.
Lucy Allison said: “Safer Liskeard partners ‘popped up’ in Morrisons Liskeard yesterday (Thursday, January 25) to listen to shoppers’ concerns about crime, antisocial behaviour and community safety in the town.
“This is part of an engagement initiative every month where all Safer Liskeard agencies come together to speak to residents in different locations across Liskeard.”
The event was supported by Dave and Gary from the Devon and Cornwall Police neighbourhood team as well as Cllr Jane Pascoe, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard South and Dobwalls.
Cllr Pascoe said: “This is a regular event each month, where residents can come up to us and talk freely, they can identify issues such as ASB, road safety, theft and much more. Residents can also get advice which may include fire prevention checks and safety in their homes, they can also chat to their local councillor about matters that are of concern whilst going about their daily business. The next pop up will be on the February 29, it is always something I really like to attend, if my schedule will allow. I welcome the time to have a friendly chat with so many people and I consider it as very valuable and helpful to be able to pass on problems straight to the police and the fire service.”
Last week Cllr Pascoe and Cllr Nick Craker met with the Devon and Cornwall Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez at Liskeard Police Station.
Since the new police station opened, it has been said that Cllr Pascoe has been flagging that the town is in need an open front desk facility, and this was an opportunity for a further conversation.
Cllr Pascoe added: “In addition to Liskeard town, the station covers a large rural area and it is difficult for some people in those areas to report crimes digitally. I would like to hear from anyone who supports this request and ask that if it does materialise, that we use it.”
The next ‘pop up’ in Liskeard is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, from 10am to 12pm in the Co-op on Barras Street.