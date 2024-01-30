Cllr Pascoe said: “This is a regular event each month, where residents can come up to us and talk freely, they can identify issues such as ASB, road safety, theft and much more. Residents can also get advice which may include fire prevention checks and safety in their homes, they can also chat to their local councillor about matters that are of concern whilst going about their daily business. The next pop up will be on the February 29, it is always something I really like to attend, if my schedule will allow. I welcome the time to have a friendly chat with so many people and I consider it as very valuable and helpful to be able to pass on problems straight to the police and the fire service.”